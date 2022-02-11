Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 8,212,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,368,918. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

