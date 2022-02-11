Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $22.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,656. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

