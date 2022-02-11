VideoCoin Hits Market Cap of $46.81 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $46.81 million and $220,870.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,463,627 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

