PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 871,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

