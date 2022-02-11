Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,027.50 ($27.42).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.66) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($27.18) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON SCT traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,603 ($21.68). The stock had a trading volume of 186,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,482. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,419 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($30.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,710.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,903.61.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.90), for a total transaction of £707,754.04 ($957,071.05).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

