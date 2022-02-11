Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $15.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $407.29. 534,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,369. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.62 and its 200 day moving average is $484.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,813 shares of company stock worth $29,689,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.