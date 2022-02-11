Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.51. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Several research firms have commented on RCII. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.90. 526,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,896. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

