Tornado Cash Achieves Market Cap of $27.40 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $24.91 or 0.00057485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

