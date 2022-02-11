Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 201,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $808.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

