Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 201,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $808.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
