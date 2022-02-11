Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Stock

Western Union (NYSE:WU) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

