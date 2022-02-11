H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
