Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $103.70

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

NTIOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.29. 3,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

