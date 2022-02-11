FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,921,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

Get FOX alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.