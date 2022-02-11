FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.
NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,921,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.
