Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.59. 483,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,403. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

