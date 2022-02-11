BLOCKv Achieves Market Cap of $19.91 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $19.91 million and $15,689.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102732 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

