Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCPH. cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

DCPH stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $541.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

