-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 72,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

