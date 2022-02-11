Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($103.91).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAI. Barclays set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($103.45) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($94.25) target price on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($97.70) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Daimler stock traded up €2.98 ($3.43) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €70.54 ($81.08). The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12 month low of €60.10 ($69.08) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($105.32). The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

