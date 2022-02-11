Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58.78 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003707 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $58.78 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00206255 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00120912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00047298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.29 or 0.07078026 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,740,718 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

