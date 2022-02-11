CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 1,005,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNO Financial Group stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

