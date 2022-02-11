Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 3,751,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,601. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Avaya has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

