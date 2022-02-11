Analysts Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Target Price at C$4.79

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. upped their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Roots alerts:

TSE:ROOT traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$3.33. 38,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots has a 52 week low of C$2.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$140.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.