Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 819,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.76. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

