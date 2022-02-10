Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $385.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,422.96 or 1.00267467 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 750,736,512 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

