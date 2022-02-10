Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $446.29.

ILMN traded down $9.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,793. Illumina has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

