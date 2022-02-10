Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $446.29.
ILMN traded down $9.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,793. Illumina has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
