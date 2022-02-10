First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of FR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.14. 1,057,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

