Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 2,767,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 385.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,906 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

