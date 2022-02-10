Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS.
NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,660. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $201.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
