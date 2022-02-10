Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.660-$4.695 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,290. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

