Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 688,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,095. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

