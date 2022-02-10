Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

UPWK stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,887. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. Upwork has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Upwork stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

