Peanut Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $323,202.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00102622 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

