Brokerages Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT at $87.50

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Daimler from €95.00 ($109.20) to €100.00 ($114.94) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DDAIF traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,797. Daimler has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

