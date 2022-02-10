CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.23. 615,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,567. CareDx has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.65.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

