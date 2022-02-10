Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 114,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

