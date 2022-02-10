Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops One Day Volume of $4.87 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00004741 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $148.65 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00102622 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

