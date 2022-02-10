Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bally’s posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Several brokerages have commented on BALY. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.44. 502,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

