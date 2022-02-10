Horizon Protocol Price Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $3.05 million and $95,138.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.61 or 0.07063613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.65 or 0.99887616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006558 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

