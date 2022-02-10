Landbox (LAND) One Day Volume Hits $14,969.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Landbox has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $99,353.70 and $14,969.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.61 or 0.07063613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.65 or 0.99887616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.