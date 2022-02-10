Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Star Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 46,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.52. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.