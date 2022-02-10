Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Star Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 46,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.52. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 5.85%.
Star Group Company Profile
Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Group (SGU)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.