G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 318,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

