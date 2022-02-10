Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

EXK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.43. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

