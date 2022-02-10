Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $236.04. 717,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.33.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,712 shares of company stock worth $1,415,548. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

