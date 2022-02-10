Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.000 EPS.
NYSE MHK traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 755,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,917. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $146.86 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
