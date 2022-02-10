Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.000 EPS.

NYSE MHK traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 755,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,917. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $146.86 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.