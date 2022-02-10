Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.99.
In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
