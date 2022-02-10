Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.