Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.89.

ETN stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,037. Eaton has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average is $163.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

