FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

FE traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $42.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

