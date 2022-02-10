$0.40 EPS Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 904,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.