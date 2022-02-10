Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

CYRX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 826,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,799. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,250 shares of company stock worth $42,251,040. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

