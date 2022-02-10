Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce sales of $139.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $140.48 million. Progress Software reported sales of $131.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $609.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 51,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 311,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

